Some EU nations call for oil embargo exemptions

BRATISLAVA • Slovakia wants a three-year transition period for it to phase in the European Union's proposed embargo on Russian oil, its Economy Minister Richard Sulik said yesterday.

Slovakia gets nearly all of its imported crude from Russia mainly via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, and it is seeking an exemption from EU oil embargo plans.

"We agree with this sanction, but are saying that we need a transitory period until we adapt to the situation," Mr Sulik told a news briefing in Bratislava, broadcast by Slovak daily Dennik N. "What is being discussed today is the duration of the transitory period."

The Czech Republic said it would seek an exemption period, gaining time for pipeline capacities to be increased, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said yesterday.

"We are ready to support this decision (on sanctions including oil), given the Czech Republic will have some postponement until capacity is increased in oil pipelines which can deliver oil to the Czech Republic," Dr Fiala said.

"We are trying to get that postponement for two, maybe three years."

But Hungary said yesterday it could not support the proposed oil embargo because that would destroy its energy security, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The Brussels package of sanctions would ban oil shipments from Russia to Europe, with rather short notice, in the case of Hungary, the end of next year," Mr Szijjarto said in a Facebook video, adding that Hungary cannot support the measures in their current form.

Hungary could agree to these measures only if crude oil imports from Russia via pipeline were exempted from the sanctions, the minister said.

Bulgaria also said it would seek an exemption if such opt-outs are allowed, its deputy prime minister said.

Bulgaria's only oil refinery Neftochim Burgas, owned by Russia's Lukoil, is the dominant fuel provider in the Balkan country, the poorest in the 27-member bloc.

"Bulgaria, technologically, can do without Russian crude oil, but that would push up fuel prices significantly," Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev told financial newspaper Capital in an interview published yesterday.

Germany threw its weight behind the European Commission proposal. Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters the transition period is sufficient to arrange alternatives.

He added that disruptions could still be possible as Germany switched away from Russian supplies.

