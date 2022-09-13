Some 17 million in Europe had long-Covid in first two pandemic years

Lingering symptoms are estimated to afflict around 10 to 20 per cent of Covid-19 cases. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
40 min ago

GENEVA - At least 17 million people in Europe experienced long-Covid in the pandemic's first two years, with many still struggling with debilitating symptoms, according to a new tally.

Women were twice as likely as men to experience lingering effects, according to new modelling conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine.

The data, compiled for the World Health Organisation's European region, shows that one in three women who were hospitalised risk developing long-Covid.

Lingering symptoms - from chronic fatigue and "brain fog" to breathlessness - are estimated to afflict around 10 to 20 per cent of Covid-19 cases.

So far, the condition and its causes have perplexed doctors, prompting calls for more research to find ways to treat and prevent it.

"This data highlights the urgent need for more analysis, more investment, more support, and more solidarity with those who experience this condition," Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, said at a meeting.

The WHO's Europe region includes 53 countries - most of them in Europe but some in central Asia as well.

Long-Covid cases quadrupled in 2021 compared with 2020, the study estimated, based on a definition of the ailment as cases with symptoms lasting at least three months. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind 'long Covid'
Stress, anxiety boost chances of getting long Covid, study finds
Related Stories
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms
Animal market in Wuhan was epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, say two new studies
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top