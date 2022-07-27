Solar car Sion to enter production in second half of next year

MUNICH • The Sion, a five-person family car covered completely in solar panels, should enter into serial production in the second half of next year, the German start-up developing the vehicle said on Monday.

Following years of development, Sono Motors is now building a fleet of test vehicles before entrusting mass production to Valmet Automotive, a Finnish company which produces vehicles under contract.

The large black Sion hatchbacks are covered with 456 solar cells which allow it to generate, on average, enough electricity over a week to power the car 112km.

The car, which boasts a battery range of 305km, is aimed at families as well as car-sharing services.

Sono Motors already has 19,000 reservations for the Sion, with the average advance of €2,225 (S$3,129) helping to finance development.

The company plans to produce more than 250,000 of the vehicles over the next seven years at a price of just over €25,000.

Both start-ups and established carmakers have begun to integrate solar panels on electric vehicles to extend the range.

The Lightyear 0 is supposed to begin shipping to clients later this year, but only a thousand or so are to be produced at a price tag of €250,000. The Spain-based firm plans to roll out a mass market vehicle in 2024-2025.

The California start-up Aptera hopes to deliver a two-seat, three-wheel vehicle next year and has 25,000 orders.

One version of the vehicle with a range of 400km costs US$26,000 (S$36,131), while another with 1,600km in range costs US$46,000.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE