A Singapore software development company that works with schools here has been fined $60,000 for failing to secure the personal details of nearly 48,000 students, parents and staff in 2016.

Learnaholic had left vulnerabilities in a school's attendance system, allowing hackers to steal the data. These vulnerabilities could have been "reasonably averted", said the Personal Data Protection Commission.

Data such as names, NRIC numbers, addresses and contact numbers were stolen.