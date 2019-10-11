Social media scrambles to remove clips of Germany attack

SAN FRANCISCO • Social media companies scrambled to scrub footage of a shooting outside a German synagogue from their platforms, in the first major test of their systems since a massacre in the New Zealand city of Christchurch prompted a global outcry.

The attacker in Germany, 27-year-old Stephen Balliet, who live-streamed his rampage on Amazon's gaming subsidiary Twitch, shot dead two people in the city of Halle after failing to gain entry to the synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish year.

Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday vowed there would be "zero tolerance" for hate in Germany after the attack, as Jews demanded action to protect the community from the rising threat of neo-Nazi violence. "Hatred, racism and anti-Semitism have no place in our country," Dr Merkel said, adding that the state needed to use all available means to take action against hatred.

German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed yesterday that the incident is being treated as a "far-right terror attack" by a lone individual.

Balliet, named by prosecutors yesterday as their main suspect, was described by his father in an interview with newspaper Bild as a friendless figure who lived his life online, blaming others for his own failings. "He wasn't at ease with himself or the world, always blaming others," the father said.

Bild and other media said Balliet lived with his mother in a suburb of Halle and had dropped out of university after only two terms. A military source said he had served for a period in the German army, though he received no special training.

Germany's federal prosecutor Peter Frank said: "What we experienced (on Wednesday) was terrorism. According to our findings, the suspect Stephan B. aimed to carry out a massacre."

He added that the suspect seemed to have built several of his own weapons, and explosives were found in his car.

The nearly 36-minute-long video posted by the killer closely resembled footage live-streamed in March in Christchurch, where the gunman also wore a camera to capture a first-person perspective as he killed 51 people at two mosques.

As with Christchurch, full copies and portions of the German video quickly began appearing elsewhere online, shared both by supporters of the gunman's anti-Semitic ideology and critics condemning his actions.

Reuters viewed copies and links to the footage posted on Twitter, 4chan and message boards focused on trolling and harassment, as well as multiple white supremacist channels on messaging app Telegram.

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, whose members include Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter, said that it was collaborating to take down the videos using "hashing" technology, which reduces content to code so that it can be spotted and removed automatically.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE