Social media firms have to do more to protect children, teens: Activists

LONDON - Child rights activists say social media giants like Facebook and Instagram need to do more to protect children and teens using their platforms, after an inquest ruled that harmful online content led to the death of British teen Molly Russell.

Prince William, heir to the British throne who advocates for mental health, has said that online safety for youth should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought".

Molly took her own life in 2017. She was just 14.

A coroner concluded that she died after suffering through what her father described as a "demented trail of life-sucking content" peddled by social media.

"No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through," Prince William said in a post on Twitter.

"They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought."

Prince William has talked about his own mental health, and has encouraged people to open up if they are struggling.

For the children's charity NSPCC, the ruling on Molly's death should be a "turning point" and a "big tobacco moment" for social media. It should "send shockwaves to Silicon Valley", said the charity's chief executive Peter Wanless.

Britain's Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said the inquest had "shown the horrific failure of social media platforms to put the welfare of children first".

She said the proposed online safety Bill, which will require tech platforms to protect children from harmful content, "is the answer", at least in Britain.

Singapore, too, is looking to roll out a slew of measures, including content filters and user reporting tools meant to hold social media firms to greater account. These measures - proposed under the Code of Practice for Online Safety and the Content Code for Social Media Services - are expected to be rolled out as early as 2023.