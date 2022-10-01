Social meda firms have to do better to protect kids and teens, Prince William, advocates say

LONDON - Child rights activists say social media giants like Facebook and Instagram need to do more to protect children and teens using their platforms, after an inquest ruled that harmful online content led to the death of British teen Molly Russell.

Prince William, heir to the British throne who advocates for mental health, has said online safety for youths should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought'.

Molly took her own life in 2017. She was just 14.

A coroner concluded that she died after suffering through what her father described as a "demented trail of life-sucking content" peddled by Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

These social media sites are straight out "monetising misery", said Mr Ian Russel. He singled out billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who controls the social media giant Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, and told him to "listen to the people" .

For the children's charity NSPCC, the ruling on Molly's death should be a "turning point" and a "big tobacco moment" for social media. It should "send shockwaves to Silicon Valley", Sir Peter Wanless, the charity's chief executive", said.

"No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russel and his family have been through," Prince William said in a post on Twitter.

"They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought," he said.

It is unusual for any member of the Royal Family to comment on legal proceedings, according to the BBC. But the Prince has always been an advocate for mental health.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, met with Mr Russel three years ago.

Prince William has talked about his own mental health, and has encouraged people to open up if they are struggling. He created Heads Together, launched to help combat the stigma of mental health, in 2016 with Princess Catherine and his brother, Prince Harry.

He has also campaigned for more protection for teenagers online.