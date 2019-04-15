Social Democrats lead Finnish vote, early results show

HELSINKI (AFP) - Finland's leftist Social Democratic Party took an early lead in the country's general election on Sunday (April 14), credited with 19.2 per cent of the vote with 40.7 per cent of ballots counted.

The conservative National Coalition Party was in second at 17.2 per cent, while the far-right Finns Party and Prime Minister Juha Sipila's Centre Party were neck-and-neck at just over 15 per cent each.

Sipila told Finnish media his party was the "biggest loser in this election", adding that the result was "a big disappointment".

His Centre Party's policy of cutting public spending in an attempt to balance the economy met with widespread opposition during the government's four-year term.

A first-place spot, if confirmed, would put the Social Democrats at the head of government for the first time in 16 years.

The party's leader, Antti Rinne, would be tasked with building a majority coalition, but he refused to speculate Sunday whether he would agree to form a government with the conservative National Coalition.

Rinne has been a staunch opponent of the National Coalition's austerity policies over the past four years.