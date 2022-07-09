Snake Island's recapture a warning to Russia: Ukraine

KYIV • President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said the raising of the Ukrainian flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea was a sign his country would not be broken, as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West that its efforts to defeat him would bring tragedy to Ukraine.

In a hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Mr Putin said Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and the prospects for negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on.

"We have heard many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is heading towards this," he said.

Mr Zelensky, in his nightly video message, responded with defiance, saying the two-month operation to retake Snake Island was a warning to all Russian forces.

"Let every Russian captain, aboard a ship or a plane, see the Ukrainian flag on Snake Island and let him know that our country will not be broken," he said.

Snake Island, a speck south of Odesa port, has become a symbol of Ukrainian determination.

In February, when ordered to surrender, defenders at the small Ukrainian garrison on the island swore at their Russian attackers who opened fire.

Russia abandoned the island at the end of last month in what it said was a gesture of goodwill - a victory for Ukraine that Kyiv hoped could loosen Moscow's blockade of Ukrainian ports.

On Thursday, Ukraine raised its blue and yellow flag on the recaptured Snake Island.

Moscow responded with its warplanes striking the island and destroying part of the Ukrainian detachment there, it said.

Mr Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb 24. The biggest conflict in Europe since World War II has killed thousands, displaced millions and flattened scores of Ukrainian cities. After failing to quickly take the capital Kyiv, Russia is now engaged in a war of attrition in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas.