SM Teo discusses tech, economic cooperation with Russian DPM

Singapore's Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is visiting Russia this week, met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov to discuss strengthening economic cooperation and exchange views on using digital technology to improve policymaking and public services.

During their meeting on Thursday, Mr Teo and Mr Akimov discussed opportunities for collaboration in the digital and innovation sector, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

They also exchanged their experiences in using digital technology and data analytics to improve policymaking and public service delivery, the ministry's statement said yesterday.

Both ministers welcomed the signing earlier this month of the free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union, a trade bloc comprising Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to working towards the conclusion of the Services and Investment Agreement between Singapore and Russia.

During his visit, Mr Teo met the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, Mr Yury Averyanov, and they discussed ways that Russia and Singapore could strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism, the Arctic Council, and trade and investment.

At the talks, they also exchanged views on global security challenges and regional developments.

Mr Teo also visited Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank, and its Cybersecurity Centre. There, he was briefed on the bank's strategies in cyber security and its latest innovations in artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Mr Teo said on his Facebook page that he ended the day with a visit to Moscow's historic Red Square and that the city "is brimming with not just history and culture, but also energy and new ideas".

He will next attend the 23rd meeting of the Total International Advisory Committee. His visit, which began on Tuesday, ends tomorrow.