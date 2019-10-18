Teo Chee Hean discusses economic cooperation, digital technology with Russia's DPM Maxim Akimov

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is visiting Russia this week, met Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov to discuss strengthening economic cooperation and exchange views on using digital technology to improve policymaking and delivering public services.

During their meeting on Thursday (Oct 17), Mr Teo and Mr Akimov discussed opportunities for collaboration in the digital and innovation sector, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. They also exchanged their experiences on using digital technology and data analytics to improve policymaking and public service delivery, the ministry statement on Friday said.

Both ministers welcomed the signing earlier this month of the free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union, a trade bloc which comprises Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to work towards the conclusion of the Services and Investment Agreement between Singapore and Russia.

During his visit, Mr Teo met the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, Mr Yury Averyanov, during which they discussed ways Russia and Singapore could strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism, the Arctic Council, and trade and investment. At the talks, they also exchanged views on global security challenges and regional developments.

Mr Teo also visited Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank, and its Cybersecurity Centre. There, he was briefed on the bank's strategies in cyber security and their latest innovations in artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Mr Teo said on his Facebook page that he ended the day with a visit to Moscow's historic Red Square. "Moscow is brimming with not just history and culture, but also energy and new ideas," he wrote.

He will next attend the 23rd meeting of the Total International Advisory Committee.

His visit, which began on Tuesday, will end on Sunday.