Slovyansk is next Russian target in grinding war

KYIV • At least two people were killed and seven more injured yesterday as Russian forces pounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk, local authorities said, with Moscow ramping up its assault on the Donbas region.

"Slovyansk! Massive shelling of the city. The centre, the north. Everyone, take shelter," mayor Vadim Lyakh wrote on Facebook.

AFP journalists in the city during the bombardment saw rockets hitting the marketplace, leaving it ablaze as firefighters scrambled to put out the fire, while three other shells hit adjacent streets.

"Once again the Russians are intentionally targeting places where civilians assemble. This is terrorism, pure and simple," said Mr Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk region, on Telegram, urging local people to evacuate.

Russian strikes on Sunday left at least six people dead, with a further 19 injured in the city which had a pre-war population of around 100,000.

The Ukrainian authorities have on several occasions urged Slovyansk residents to leave the region as the frontline approaches the city following Russia's capture of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in the neighbouring region of Luhansk. Slovyansk and regional administrative centre Kramatorsk remain under Ukrainian control and are Russia's next goals in its campaign to conquer the eastern Donbas region.

The battlefront was not limited to Slovyansk, with Russian forces striking targets across Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region yesterday to set the path for an expected armoured thrust to try to capture more territory as the five-month-old war entered a new phase.

Taking full control of Donetsk, the other region in the Donbas, the industrialised eastern part of Ukraine that has become the stage of the biggest battle in Europe in generations, is another goal of what Moscow calls its "special military operation".

Ukrainian forces which retreated from Lysychansk at the weekend took up new defensive lines in Donetsk yesterday, according to Mr Serhiy Gaidai, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has told troops involved in capturing Luhansk, who would also be part of any attempt to capture cities in Donetsk, to "rest and recover their military preparedness" while units in other parts of Ukraine keep fighting.

Both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the fight for Luhansk, particularly during the siege of the twin cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

Since the outset of the conflict, Russia has demanded that Ukraine hand both Luhansk and Donetsk to Moscow-backed separatists, who have declared their independence.

"This is the last victory for Russia on Ukrainian territory," Mr Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a video posted online. "These were medium-sized cities. And this took from 4th April until 4th July - that's 90 days. So many losses."

Mr Arestovych said Ukraine was also hoping to launch counter offensives in the south of the country. "Taking the cities in the east meant that 60 per cent of Russian forces are now concentrated in the east and it is difficult for them to be redirected to the south," he said.

"And there are no more forces that can be brought in from Russia. They paid a big price for Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk."

Early yesterday, Russian rockets hit Mykolaiv, a southern city on the main highway between Kherson and Odesa, said Mr Oleksandr Senkevych, the mayor.

Mr Zelensky said on Monday that despite the withdrawal from Lysychansk, Ukraine's troops continued to fight. "The armed forces of Ukraine respond, push back and destroy the offensive potential of the occupiers day after day," he said. "We need to break them. It is a difficult task. It requires time and superhuman efforts. But we have no alternative."

Some military experts reckoned the hard-fought victory had brought Russian forces little strategic gain, and the outcome of what has been dubbed the "battle of the Donbas" remained in the balance.

"I think it's a tactical victory for Russia but at an enormous cost," said Mr Neil Melvin of the RUSI think-tank in London.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS