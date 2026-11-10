Slovak PM Fico accuses Merz of 'blackmail' for linking Ukraine funding to EU budget talks

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Nov 10 - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of "blackmail" on Tuesday after Berlin pushed to link a deal on funding for Ukraine to talks on the European Union's next long-term budget.

Merz, in a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa seen by Reuters, said all of the EU must contribute to funding Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's invasion.

He said a commitment that all EU members would help Ukraine fill a projected €70 billion funding gap for 2027 — with an expected EU contribution of €45 billion — was a prerequisite for "discussing any further matters, particularly those with financial implications".

Addressing that, Fico said: "We must respond to blackmail."

"We have the same veto as the German Federal Chancellor," he added.

Fico has criticised EU policy on the war in Ukraine, opposing military aid and keeping cordial ties with Russia, even as other EU leaders have isolated Moscow for its 2022 invasion.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, alongside Fico, said blocking the EU budget would also block money earmarked for Ukraine.

The EU is negotiating its next seven-year budget, to run from 2028. Merz's move was seen as an attempt to use Germany's status as the budget's biggest contributor to pressure countries reluctant to sign up for more support for Ukraine.

Last December, the EU agreed a €90-billion loan for Ukraine. Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary opted out and have signalled they will not take part in any new loan. REUTERS