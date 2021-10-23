Skeleton of world's largest known triceratops sells for $10m

PARIS • A private, anonymous collector in the United States has bought the fossilised remains of "Big John", the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by palaeontologists, for €6.65 million (S$10.4 million) at a Paris auction.

Big John - named after the owner of the land where the dinosaur's bones were found - roamed modern-day South Dakota more than 66 million years ago.

"It's being acquired by an American collector, and that individual is absolutely thrilled with the idea of being able to bring a piece like this to his personal use," said Mr Djuan Rivers, a representative for the buyer, on Thursday.

The first piece of bone from the supersized skeleton - the skull alone is 2.62m long and 2m wide - was found in 2014.

By 2015, palaeontologists had unearthed 60 per cent of the skeleton, a rare feat, made of more than 200 pieces which were painstakingly put together in Italy.

The skull showed a traumatic lesion, which researchers said was likely the work of another triceratops striking it from behind.

It is thought the dinosaur lived in Laramidia, an ancient continent that, today, would have stretched between Alaska and Mexico.

"The history behind this and the curation of it is absolutely impressive, so to be able to be a part of preserving something of this nature that was actually found in the US, in South Dakota, is also something extremely special," Mr Rivers said.

The name triceratops means "three-horned face".

The hammer price at the Drouot auction house, before commission and other costs, was €5.5 million.

Drouot had estimated the skeleton would fetch between €1.2 million and €1.5 million.

"It's a record for Europe," said auctioneer Alexandre Giquello, who noted exponential growth in the fairly new market of dinosaur fossils. "We're creating a market."

Auction house Christie's sold a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton for US$31.8 million (S$42.8 million) in New York last year.

