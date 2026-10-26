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Six injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, officials say

Oct 26 - A Russian strike on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia injured four people overnight, regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram on Monday.

Two more were injured in Russian strikes on the Chernihiv region, Ukraine's emergency service said on the messaging app.

Also on Telegram, the Russian defence ministry said it hit a power station in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv, a warehouse in the surrounding region and another power station in the Khmelnitskiy region.

In addition, it targeted port infrastructure in Chornomorsk and a cargo vessel en route to Odesa used for military purposes, the ministry said.

The United States has pressed Ukraine to suspend strikes on Russian oil refineries, which it argues added to high energy prices, a sensitive issue for the Trump administration amid its war on Iran as midterm elections approach next month.

In an interview aired on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that in order for Kyiv to halt the strikes, Moscow must stop hitting power infrastructure.

Alternatively the United States should allow the use of Starshield over Russia to detect missile launch sites, or supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles, he added. REUTERS