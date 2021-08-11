Six countries urge EU not to stop deportations to Afghanistan

BERLIN • Six European Union member states have sent a letter to the bloc's executive arm warning against halting deportations of unsuccessful Afghan asylum seekers despite the Taleban's major advances in their country.

Taleban militants, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have made sweeping gains in their campaign to defeat the government as US-led foreign forces pull out.

"Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU," Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece and Germany said in the letter. The European Commission said it had received the letter and would reply in due time.

The issue is set to come up at an online crisis meeting of EU domestic affairs ministers next Wednesday.

Since 2015, around 570,000 Afghans have requested asylum in the EU, the letter noted, with 44,000 last year alone, making Afghanistan the second-most important country of origin last year.

"That regions of a country are not safe does not mean that each national of that country automatically is entitled to protection," Belgium's state secretary for asylum and migration, Mr Sammy Mahdi, tweeted on Monday.

Deportations of rejected asylum seekers from Afghanistan must remain possible, he said.

