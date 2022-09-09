Situation near Zaporizhzhia plant 'increasingly precarious': IAEA

IAEA personnel standing next to damage caused by shelling on the roof of a building at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. PHOTO: AFP
VIENNA - The situation in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar where staff operating the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant live, is increasingly precarious, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday, calling for an immediate end to shelling there.

"I therefore urgently call for the immediate cessation of all shelling in the entire area," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement, saying shelling had caused a blackout in Enerhodar.

"Only this will ensure the safety and security of operating staff and allow the durable restoration of power to Enerhodar and to the power plant." REUTERS

