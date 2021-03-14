Situation in Paris region tense as ICUs near overload

PARIS • The Covid-19 situation in the Paris region is extremely tense and the authorities are ready to take new measures, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday, but he did not announce a tightening of curfew or new regional lockdowns.

Despite a rising number of Covid-19 cases, the administration of President Emmanuel Macron has not declared a new national lockdown, opting instead to tighten measures locally in hard-hit towns like Nice and Dunkirk. Paris has been spared so far.

"I call on everyone, and especially those who live in the capital, to be extremely careful, wear the mask and respect social distancing. The aim is to reduce the pressure on the hospital system," Mr Castex said during a visit to a hospital.

The number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care units on Friday exceeded 4,000 for the first time since Nov 26, with nearly 1,100 in the Paris region alone.

In Paris and the surrounding region, healthcare managers say the intensive care units are close to being overloaded.

Mr Castex said that in the Ile-de-France region around Paris, the vaccination campaign would be sped up this weekend, with the delivery of 25,000 extra doses.

France's vaccination programme has been hampered by logistical bottlenecks and problems with deliveries from vaccine manufacturers. But Mr Castex said the campaign was speeding up, with 320,326 shots administered on Friday, a new record.

As at Friday, 7.04 million people - more than one-tenth of the French population - had been vaccinated, official figures showed, including 2.22 million second injections.

Meanwhile, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Latvia have called for a European Union summit to discuss "huge disparities" in the distribution of vaccines, according to a letter published yesterday.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz suggested on Friday that some EU members may have signed "secret contracts" with vaccine companies to receive more doses than they were entitled to under EU-wide agreements.

An EU spokesman has said it was up to member states to "ask less or more of a given vaccine", while another EU official said that "the coordination in the fight against the pandemic" will be the first point of discussions during the next summit, already scheduled for the end of the month.

The letter, addressed to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel, claims that vaccine deliveries by pharma companies to individual EU member states "are not being implemented on an equal basis".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE