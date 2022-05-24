Sinn Fein says 'hearts and minds' need to be won for Irish reunification

LONDON (AFP) - Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald predicted on Tuesday (May 24) that the reunification of Ireland would happen in the next decade, while acknowledging that her party still needed to make the case to the public.

The Irish nationalists won a historic victory at elections in Northern Ireland earlier this month, overturning a century of dominance by pro-UK unionists.

The party put reunification on the back burner, however, preferring to campaign on issues such as the rising cost of living to win over voters.

But Ms McDonald, the all-Ireland leader of the party, said reuniting north and south was now back in play due to changing attitudes on both sides of the border.

"We believe in the course of this decade we are poised for constitutional change, the reunification of Ireland," she told reporters in London.

"We need to do that peacefully, democratically and in an orderly fashion."

She added: "We're very clear that we have to win hearts and minds and there is still a big discussion to be had."

Northern Ireland was created as a British province with a Protestant-majority Parliament in Belfast in 1921, at the same time as Ireland was made independent of the British crown and given self-government rights.

In the 1960s, a civil rights movement by the Catholic pro-Irish minority against inequality and discrimination developed into serious unrest.

Sectarian violence between paramilitary groups over three decades left more than 3,500 dead until the Good Friday Agreement peace deal was signed in 1998.

Under the deal, the UK government can call a referendum on reunification "if at any time it appears likely... a majority of those voting would express a wish that Northern Ireland should cease to be part of the UK and form part of a united Ireland".

Surveys are regularly conducted to gauge public opinion on both sides of the border.

Post-brexit trade

Ms McDonald said Sinn Fein's recent win at the ballot box was not a one-off, but part of a "trend" across the island of Ireland.

The Good Friday Agreement established a power-sharing government between unionists and nationalists in Northern Ireland.

As head of the largest party, Sinn Fein's vice president Michelle O'Neill is poised to take up the first minister's post.