Singapore condemns attacks; no S'poreans hurt

Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attacks on Monday in central Vienna in Austria, which have led to the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured a swift recovery," the spokesman said in a press statement yesterday.

MFA has reached out to eRegistered Singaporeans in the affected area.

So far, there are no reports of injured Singaporeans.

"Singaporeans in Vienna should remain vigilant, follow the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with family members and friends so that they know you are safe," the spokesman said.

Those who require consular assistance should contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855 E-mail: mfa_duty_officer @mfa.gov.sg