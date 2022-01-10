Shrink to fit: The year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

LONDON/HOUSTON (REUTERS) - Europe's Big Oil companies are planning to spend their windfall from high energy prices on becoming Small Oil.

Surging oil and gas prices in 2021 delivered billions of dollars in profits to top oil companies, in stark contrast to the previous year, when energy prices collapsed as the coronavirus pandemic hit travel and economic activity.

Typically, companies would invest the lion's share of that cash in long-term projects to boost oil and gas production and reserves after the previous year's deep cuts.

But unlike any other time in their history, BP, TotalEnergies, Equinor and Italy's Eni are focusing on returning as much cash as possible to shareholders to keep them sweet as they begin a risky shift towards low-carbon and renewable energy.

"All of the large oil companies are managing decline to a degree," by shifting to fields that provide larger investment returns for shareholders and leaving more mature assets behind, said Mr Ben Cook, portfolio manager with BP Capital Fund Advisors.

The growing pressure from investors, activists and governments to tackle climate change means that European oil giants are turning off the taps on spending on oil even as the outlook for prices and demand remains robust.

The two-pronged strategy of reducing oil output and boosting shareholder returns was underscored when Shell sold its Permian shale oil business in the United States for US$9.5 billion (S$12.9 billion) in September, promising to return US$7 billion to investors.

Investors in US companies can also expect their payouts to rise to record amounts, but Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the top US oil and gas companies, plan to continue ploughing money into new oil projects, encouraged by White House calls for more oil output to tackle high energy prices and inflation.

In 2022, European firms are set to return to investors a record US$54 billion in dividends and share buybacks, according to analysis by Bernstein, while Exxon and Chevron are set to pay more than US$30 billion combined.

Smaller oil

As investments in new oil projects dwindle, oil production by Europe's top five energy companies is set to drop by more than 15 per cent to below 6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030 after reaching a peak of around 7 million bpd in 2025, data from Bernstein Research showed.

Britain's BP has said it will cut its oil output by 40 per cent, or roughly 1 million barrels per day, by 2030 from 2019 levels.

Shell has said its oil output peaked in 2019 while Eni said its output will plateau in 2025.

With the energy transition entering full swing, investors have welcomed the renewed focus on their returns.

Having trailblazed oil and gas extraction for over a century, from drilling in the Middle East to pioneering deep-water production, oil majors have a history of pouring billions of dollars into huge, complex projects which ran over budget and behind schedule, leading to a decade of poor returns after 2010.

"Strategies for the energy transition are becoming more defined, but investors won't buy a story given the failures of the past, so the companies will need to prove they can deliver on these strategies effectively and profitably," said Mr Alasdair McKinnon of the Scottish Investment Fund.