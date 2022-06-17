Show of solidarity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shaking hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis looked on, prior to their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, yesterday. The visit comes as questions mount over European backing for Ukraine and as Mr Zelensky calls for heavier weapons to offset Moscow's artillery advantage. The European leaders also travelled to Irpin, a Kyiv suburb where investigators are looking into reports of Russian atrocities during the war.