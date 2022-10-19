'Shocking' UK report links poor care to death of 45 babies

LONDON - A damning report on Wednesday found that 45 babies who died at two English hospitals might have survived if their care had been up to standard, the latest scandal to hit UK maternity services.

Mr Bill Kirkup, who led the official independent investigation, described his findings as “stark” and “shocking”.

Seventeen other babies suffered brain damage, while another 12 might have avoided harm with better care, the report said.

Thirty-two mothers died or were injured, with 23 of those cases also being possibly avoidable.

“Had care been given to the nationally recognised standards, the outcome could have been different... in 45 of the 65 baby deaths” examined, Mr Kirkup told reporters.

There had been “failures of professionalism, of compassion and of kindness” at the hospitals run by East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust in southeast England, he added.

“Women were not listened to... they were disregarded and that led directly to instances of harm”, including baby deaths, he said.

Reacting to the report, Ms Danielle Clark, the mother to Noah, whose case was investigated, said people needed “to be held accountable”.

“Things have got to change. Babies are dying just through bad care and pure neglect.”

‘Horrific’

Mr Kirkup, who seven years ago published similar findings after probing baby deaths at another group of hospitals in northwestern England, said that once again, lessons had not been learned.

“On at least eight separate occasions over a 10-year period, the trust board (at East Kent) was presented with what should have been inescapable signals that there were serious problems.

“They could have put it right. The first instance was in 2010, but they didn’t. In every single case, they found a way to deny that there were problems.”

The crisis in England’s maternity services has been highlighted by two other similar scandals and another probe announced in May.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, a former health minister, described the report as “horrific”.

“It’s simply unthinkable that on top of all the other maternity care scandals we’ve heard about in recent years, another one has been uncovered with 45 baby deaths,” he wrote on Twitter.