Sharp rebukes after Italian MPs allegedly receive coronavirus aid

ROME (AFP) - Italy's political class was up in arms on Monday (Aug 10) after reports that five lawmakers had allegedly received a "Covid Bonus" designed to help struggling Italians during the coronavirus epidemic.

First reported by La Repubblica daily on Sunday, then splashed on front pages the following day, the scandal involves five unnamed MPs who are accused of applying for and accepting the 600 euro (S$970) per month aid.

News reports said the MPs came from the far-right League party, the ruling Five Star Movement and the centrist Italia Viva party.

"The 12,439 euro net salary each month wasn't enough. Nor were the privileges and benefits parliamentarians have historically enjoyed," wrote La Repubblica in its expose on Saturday.

The government aid of 600 euros for the months of March and April and 1,000 euros for the month of May was intended to help self-employed and seasonal workers affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Some 6.9 billion euros of the aid was distributed to Italians.

The MPs' dipping into the scheme, caught by a government anti-fraud body, elicited strong reaction.

"It's shameful, really indecent," wrote Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio of the Five Star Movement on Facebook, calling for the money to be returned and the lawmakers to step down.

The head of the League, Matteo Salvini, also called for the immediate suspension of the politicians, while the Italia Viva party said none of its parliamentarians had received the bonus.