Sex organs allegedly removed in ‘extreme body modifications’ by castration website gang, UK court hears

LONDON - A Norwegian man and his associates appeared in a UK court on Wednesday to answer charges over an alleged conspiracy involving “extreme body modifications” – including castrations.

Marius Gustavson, 45, pleaded not guilty at London’s Old Bailey criminal court to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to three men in 2018 and 2019.

But Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 22, pleaded guilty to the same charge after he admitted to freezing Gustavson’s leg in one extreme ritual, which led to the limb being amputated.

And Gustavson, who appeared in court by videolink from custody, admitted separate charges of making and distributing indecent videos of a child.

Police say Gustavson was the ringleader of a group of men who filmed and uploaded extreme body procedures to his “eunuch maker” website, and subscribers paid to watch.

They were said to be linked to a subculture where men become “nullos” – short for genital nullification – by having their penis and testicles removed.

Two other men last month admitted to removing Gustavson’s penis and nipple.

The Norwegian’s alleged right-hand man, Peter Wates, 66, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Other defendants who appeared by videolink and in the dock of the Old Bailey were not asked to enter pleas.

Nine men in total were arrested in March during police raids in London, Scotland and south Wales, and there were 13 victims in all, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Judge Mark Lucraft set a further plea hearing for June 30, and the case is expected to go to trial at the Old Bailey in March next year. AFP