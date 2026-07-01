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Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police

The Brabo Fountain at the Grote Markt square in Antwerp, Belgium, on April 9. A fire broke out on the morning of July 1 in an apartment block that was home to more than 200 people in the Belgian city.

BRUSSELS - Several people were killed in a fire that broke out on the morning of July 1 in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, the local police said on their website.

The local fire department received a call at 9.53am local time (3.53pm) regarding a “raging fire” on the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp, the police said.

The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.

“We ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors and, if necessary, switch off ventilation,” the police added.

Several fire brigades from different districts were on site. REUTERS