Straitstimes.com header logo

Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Brabo Fountain at the Grote Markt square in Antwerp, Belgium, on April 9. A fire broke out on the morning of July 1 in an apartment block that was home to more than 200 people in the Belgian city.

The Brabo Fountain at the Grote Markt square in Antwerp, Belgium, on April 9. A fire broke out on the morning of July 1 in an apartment block that was home to more than 200 people in the Belgian city.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A fire broke out on the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in Antwerp, killing several people and injuring others.
  • The building housed more than 200 residents and has been fully evacuated by the authorities.
  • Local police advised residents to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation to avoid smoke inhalation.

AI generated

BRUSSELS - Several people were killed in a fire that broke out on the morning of July 1 in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, the local police said on their website.

The local fire department received a call at 9.53am local time (3.53pm) regarding a “raging fire” on the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp, the police said.

The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.

“We ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors and, if necessary, switch off ventilation,” the police added.

Several fire brigades from different districts were on site. REUTERS

More on this topic
Residents in Belgian town evacuated due to explosion risk at burning building
Apartment block collapses in Athens, rescuers search for trapped
See more on

Belgium

Fires

Buildings

Residential property

Deaths

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.