Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police
- A fire broke out on the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in Antwerp, killing several people and injuring others.
- The building housed more than 200 residents and has been fully evacuated by the authorities.
- Local police advised residents to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation to avoid smoke inhalation.
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BRUSSELS - Several people were killed in a fire that broke out on the morning of July 1 in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, the local police said on their website.
The local fire department received a call at 9.53am local time (3.53pm) regarding a “raging fire” on the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp, the police said.
The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.
“We ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors and, if necessary, switch off ventilation,” the police added.
Several fire brigades from different districts were on site. REUTERS