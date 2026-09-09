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Several merchant vessels hit by disabling fire in Gulf and Gulf of Oman

An Iranian crude oil carrier identified as M/T Riesco burns as it sinks after being struck, which U.S. Central Command says it targeted after attempted Iranian missile attacks on a U.S. Navy warship over the past two days, at a location given as the Gulf of Oman, in this still image taken from video released September 8, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Sept 9 - Several merchant vessels in the northern Gulf and Gulf of Oman were hit by disabling fire during military activity in the region overnight, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Wednesday.

The British navy-affiliated UKMTO said it was unable to confirm any casualties or environmental impact.

Separately, UKMTO reported another incident on Wednesday, 24 nautical miles from Port Rashid, in the United Arab Emirates. It said a vessel was sighted listing while at anchor, possibly indicating it had taken on water following an attack by an unknown projectile.

On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers following attempted missile attacks on a U.S. Navy warship over the previous two days.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they had attacked two U.S. vessels and eight oil tankers in the Gulf in response to the U.S. attack on the Iranian tankers.

The Guards said the 10 vessels had attempted to cross an area of the Strait of Hormuz that they described as "prohibited and unsafe". REUTERS