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Several injured in car ramming in northern Germany, suspects at large

BERLIN, Oct 27 - Several people were injured after a car drove into a group of people in a northern German town close to Hanover shortly before midnight on Monday, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A BMW was driven deliberately into a group of people in Neustadt am Ruebenberge, leaving four to five of them with injuries ranging from minor to severe, the spokesperson said.

A police patrol that was nearby carrying out a routine traffic check intervened and prevented further harm. Officers fired shots at the vehicle during the incident, the spokesperson said.

Initial information suggests those involved were known to each other. The occupants of the BMW fled and remain at large, the spokesperson added. REUTERS