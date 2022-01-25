Several hurt, gunman dead in German university shooting

FRANKFURT • A gunman injured several people in a shooting inside a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in Germany yesterday, police said, adding that the perpetrator was now dead.

"A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator is dead," Mannheim police said.

A major police operation was under way at the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus, the police said on Twitter, urging people to steer clear of the area "so that rescue workers and emergency services can travel freely".

The mass-selling newspaper Bild said the shooter opened fire in the lecture hall and injured several people before turning his weapon on himself.

According to the German Press Agency, the perpetrator was a student himself and was carrying several firearms at the time of the attack. Investigators said he had no political or religious motives.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barrelled firearm, Bild added.

One Twitter user said: "Absolutely shocking and saddening news. Not long ago I was working peacefully in Heidelberg university library. A beautiful place. It's horrific to think such a thing can happen in a place of learning in 2022."

Heidelberg is a picturesque university town in the south-western state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to a population of around 160,000 people. Heidelberg University, founded in 1386, is the country's oldest.

The Neuenheimer Feld campus hosts natural sciences departments, part of the university clinic and a botanical garden.

Germany has been hit in recent years by a spate of attacks, mostly perpetrated by jihadists or far-right militants.

School shootings, however, are relatively rare in Germany, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

In 2009, a former student killed nine students, three teachers and three passers-by in a school shooting at Winnenden, also in Baden-Wuerttemberg. The gunman then killed himself.

In 2002, a 19-year-old former student, apparently in revenge for having been expelled, gunned down 16 people including 12 teachers and two students at a school in the central German city of Erfurt. He too then killed himself.

