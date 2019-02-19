Seven Labour MPs quit party over Brexit, anti-Semitism

LONDON • Seven Labour lawmakers have quit Britain's main opposition party over its leader Jeremy Corbyn's approach to Brexit and a row over anti-Semitism, saying Labour had been "hijacked by the machine politics of the hard left".

Their departure yesterday underlines the mounting frustration with Mr Corbyn's reluctance to change his Brexit strategy and start campaigning for a second referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

With slightly more than a month until Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29, divisions over Brexit have fragmented politics, breaking down traditional party lines and creating new coalitions across the country's left-right divide.

"The Labour Party that we joined, that we campaigned for and believed in is no longer today's Labour Party. We did everything we could to save it, but it has now been hijacked by the machine politics of the hard left," lawmaker Chris Leslie told a news conference.

Besides Mr Leslie, the other lawmakers are Ms Luciana Berger, Ms Angela Smith, Mr Gavin Shuker, Mr Chuka Umunna, Mr Mike Gapes and Ms Ann Coffey. They will continue to sit as lawmakers in Parliament under the banner "The Independent Group".

Mr Corbyn said in a statement: "I am disappointed these MPs have felt unable to continue to work together for the Labour policies that inspired millions at the last election."

He has been accused by some lawmakers of failing to tackle anti-Semitism in the party, an allegation that has dogged the pro-Palestinian politician since he became the party's leader in 2015.

Ms Berger said the party had become "institutionally anti-Semitic", adding: "I am leaving behind a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE