Series of blasts heard in Kyiv; power cut in some areas

KYIV - A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses in the city, while regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes.

Russia has stepped up missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for the explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge.

Smoke could be seen rising above Kyiv after more than 10 explosions, witnesses said, and electric power as well as mobile phone networks went down in parts of the city.

“An area of Kyiv is without electricity and certain areas without water following Russian strikes,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging service.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said the city has been struck by two missiles which targeted “a critical infrastructure facility”. Blasts were also reported in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy.

“Russian losers continue waging war on civilian facilities,” Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, wrote in messaging app Telegram.

Monday’s attack on the Ukrainian capital comes after Russia pulled out of a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain shipments via a maritime safety corridor.

The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine – and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations – is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

“(A) bulk carrier loaded with 40 tonnes of grain was supposed to leave the Ukraine port today,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted.

“These foodstuffs were intended for Ethiopians, that are on the verge of famine. But due to the blockage of the ‘grain corridor’ by Russia the export is impossible,” the Ukrainian minister said.

The agreement, which established a corridor through which vessels could travel to Istanbul for inspections, had already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on Nov 19.

But Russia announced on Saturday it would pull out of the deal after accusing Kyiv of a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a “false pretext”. AFP, REUTERS