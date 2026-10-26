Serbia's Vucic concedes defeat to student led movement in parliamentary election

Serbia's former President and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) prime ministerial candidate Aleksandar Vucic votes during the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, October 25, 2026. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Oct 25 - Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat to the student-led protest movement in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

"We still do not have final results, on the basis of a sample ... it is clear that we have lost these elections, the Student List has won, they will have between 135 and 140 seats and we will have 105, no one else has entered parliament," Vucic said.

The snap elections, called by Vucic in September, came after almost two years of student-led demonstrations against perceived corruption and creeping authoritarianism triggered by the deaths of 16 people when a train station canopy collapsed in the city of Novi Sad in 2024.

The students have since gained widespread support to become the greatest threat to Vucic since he first became prime minister in 2014 and then president in 2017. REUTERS