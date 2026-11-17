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Deputies take the oath during the constitutive session at the National Assembly in Belgrade, Serbia, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic

BELGRADE, Nov 17 - Serbia's Student List lawmakers entered parliament on Tuesday, cheered on by hundreds of supporters, after their October election victory ended 14 years of rule by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

The Student List, a group that includes academics, professionals, farmers, actors and activists chosen by student assemblies, secured 140 seats in the 250-member parliament in October 25 polls, while the SNS gained 104.

Its victory over former President Aleksandar Vucic, after two years of student-led protests, triggered street celebrations, but the inexperienced group now faces the gritty business of governing. It has promised a domestic anti-corruption programme centred on institutional overhauls.

"We have all seen a dysfunctional parliament, which was constantly in conflict and full of hatred. Now it must and will be different," Bojan Dimitrijevic, an actor and new deputy, told N1 television.

"We did not come here to create a circus or to waste the time and money of the taxpayers who pay for our meetings. It must be short and efficient," he added.

Led by Aleksandar Cupic, tipped to be the new parliament speaker, Student List deputies gathered in a park then walked up a red carpet to enter the parliament building together.

They are expected to choose a new speaker later on Tuesday.

"I hope that today will mark a restoration of (state) institutions in Serbia," political analyst Boban Stojanovic told N1 TV.

Supporters chanted "Victory" and "Pump it up" - one of the main slogans during the protests.

As SNS deputies including Vucic walked in, the crowd booed. A woman approached SNS deputy Lidija Vukicevic, a well known actress, and spilled yogurt on her hair. Vucic and Vukicevic condemned the incident. REUTERS