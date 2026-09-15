Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Serbia's President Vucic says he will run for prime minister amid student protests

BELGRADE, Sept 14 - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, a populist who has been president or prime minister for 12 years, said he would run for prime minister in an October 25 election, and thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Belgrade on Monday.

Vucic has faced nearly two years of student-led anti-corruption demonstrations triggered by a railway station roof collapse that killed 16 people in the city of Novi Sad in November 2024.

On Monday evening, thousands gathered in central Belgrade to support parliamentary candidates for the "Students Win" movement, the main opposition. The candidates submitted certified signatures of their supporters, the initial step to get on the ballot.

Vucic, who said in June he would resign but did not give a date, called the snap election for October 25.

"I would like to inform you that on September 27 I will resign as president," Vucic told Pink TV on Sunday evening. "That evening I will address the nation and thank people for their support."

Some opposition parties including the Democratic Party and Kreni Promeni Movement have pledged their support to the student movement and will not field candidates.

At the rally, students carried Serbian flags and shouted "Students Win."

"We, as students, want to reset the system and start everything from the beginning, so that institutions can do their jobs," said student Stefan Lukic, who attended the event.

Students and opposition parties accuse Vucic and his allies of corruption and controlling the media, which they deny. REUTERS