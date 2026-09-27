Serbia's President Vucic resigns ahead of October parliamentary elections

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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

BELGRADE, Sept 27 - Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic announced his resignation on Sunday, ending his second and final five-year term and paving the way for early presidential elections.

Vucic's resignation, seven months before his term ends, comes amid campaigning for Serbia's October 25 snap parliamentary vote and allows him to be appointed prime minister if his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) forms the new government.

Hundreds of Vucic's supporters cheered him in front of the Presidency building in Belgrade's city centre.

"This is the last evening for me in this building," he told the flag-waving crowd minutes before resigning.

"I have faithfully served you and my fatherland, Serbia, ... I am proud of what we have done together," he said.

Under Serbia's constitution, outgoing parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic will serve as interim president until a new one is elected. The presidential election must be completed within 90 days, with the campaign lasting between 30 and 60 days.

"By the end of December ... we will have the first round of presidential elections," said Vucic, who had announced his intention to resign as president earlier in the summer.

The snap parliamentary election next month pits Vucic's SNS and its allies against Students Win, a student-led anti-corruption movement, and European Serbia, an alliance of pro-Western opposition parties.

Students Win, European Serbia and other parties still have to nominate their presidential candidates. REUTERS