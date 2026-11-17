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BELGRADE, Nov 17 - A Serbian military pilot died on Tuesday after his MiG-29 fighter jet crashed into a field northwest of the capital, Belgrade, the country's defence ministry said.

• The plane belonged to the 204th Aviation Brigade of the Batajnica air base

• The plane crashed near Stara Pazova, about 31 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of Belgrade, the defence ministry said in a statement

• Pilot Major Goran Bulajic, 53, died in the accident, and the investigation was ongoing, the ministry said

• Since Serbia's independence in 2006, its military has suffered 14 aircraft accidents, with a total of 17 fatalities, involving 12 planes and two helicopters

• The Serbian Air Force operates 14 MiG-29 fighter jets, manufactured between 1987 and 1991

• Serbia plans to replace its MiG-29 fleet with 12 French Dassault Rafale F4 fighters, purchased in 2024 for €2.7 billion euros, with deliveries slated for 2028 REUTERS