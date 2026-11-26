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BELGRADE, Nov 26 - Serbia will hold presidential elections on December 27 after a student-led protest movement won parliamentary polls in October, newly elected Parliament Speaker Aleksandar Cupic said on Thursday.

"I call all citizens of Serbia to show responsibility and come out and vote on December 27," Cupic said after signing the document setting the election date.

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic resigned on September 27 to run for prime minister in the October 25 parliamentary vote. But he lost in a landslide to candidates nominated by a student-led protest movement that called for an end to corruption.

The presidential role in Serbia is mostly ceremonial, with relatively minor formal legal powers, while executive authority rests primarily with the government and prime minister.

The president, after consultations with political parties, proposes the prime minister-designate. The president also appoints and dismisses army chiefs and can dissolve parliament at the request of the government. REUTERS