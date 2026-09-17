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Serbia opens Israeli drone assembly plant

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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during an interview with Reuters in Belgrade, Serbia, June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during an interview with Reuters in Belgrade, Serbia, June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

Sept 17 - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that Serbia had opened a factory to assemble advanced Israeli-made drones, which will supply the Serbian military and armed forces in other countries.

• Plant to assemble "state-of-the-art" Israeli-designed drones, he said in a post on Instagram.

• Facility to employ around 100 workers.

• The government and its Israeli partners expect to open at least three more factories across the country, he added.

• Journalists were not invited to visit the facility due to the confidentiality of the production process.

• Vucic released only limited footage of the facility, saying the public would be impressed by what was being produced there. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.