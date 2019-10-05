September sets yet another record for global temperature highs

BRUSSELS (DPA) - Last month was the hottest September globally measured by EU climate researchers since they started monitoring in 1981, the latest in a string of records.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reported on Friday (Oct 4) that September was 0.57 deg C higher than the worldwide average between 1981 and 2010, though it was virtually matched by September 2016.

Throughout almost all of Europe, temperatures were above average, and in much of the continent rainfall was scarcer than normal, according to C3S.

But the regions highest above average were the central and eastern United States, the Mongolian plateau and certain areas of the Arctic.

Arctic sea ice cover was also 36 per cent lower than average in September, C3S said.

Copernicus - the Earth observation programme of the European Union, which relies to a large extent on satellite data - reported previously that July 2019 was the hottest on record, and August was the second-hottest it had observed.

In the past twelve months, temperatures were above average in most of the Arctic, in almost all of Europe and in most other land and ocean areas, the bulletin continued.