Senior UK ministers urge Tory MPs to unite behind Truss

LONDON - Senior British ministers on Sunday urged their colleagues to unite behind Prime Minister Liz Truss, warning that infighting would hand power to the opposition Labour Party at an election due in 2024.

Just over a month into the job, Ms Truss and her team are fighting for credibility after they were forced into a humiliating U-turn over a decision to scrap Britain's highest rate of income tax.

Her governing Conservative Party's annual conference last week was beset by division among the party's Members of Parliament, and opinion polls give Labour a huge lead.

"Those plotting against the Prime Minister are helping to usher in a Labour government. Conservative MPs should be supporting our party leader, not working against her. Division will only result in drift, delay and defeat," senior Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

He was one of four Cabinet ministers to pen articles for a Sunday newspaper to call on their party to back Ms Truss, ahead of the return of Parliament on Tuesday from a short break. "As a party, we must unite around her now," Home Secretary Suella Braverman wrote in The Sun on Sunday.

Tory lawmakers are preparing to challenge their leader over plans to cut welfare benefits, ease planning rules and ramp up borrowing.

Ms Truss' missteps mean that despite boasting a 70-odd majority, she finds herself in a similar position to former prime minister Theresa May, whose backbenchers frequently held her 2017 to 2019 minority government to ransom.

The current dissent threatens to stymie the Premier's plan to go for growth through a massive programme of deregulation and tax cuts.

At last week's Tory Party conference, former Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps sounded out restless lawmakers.

Members of Ms Truss' Cabinet expressed dismay when she backtracked on scrapping the 45 per cent rate of income tax, and other ministers advocated raising benefits in line with inflation - just as the Premier suggested she may cut them in real terms.

But it is on the backbenches that the greatest danger lies, populated as they are by dozens of former ministers, many of them with an axe to grind after being sacked by Ms Truss and most of whom voted against her in this summer's leadership contest.

A former minister told Bloomberg they had witnessed colleagues submitting letters of no confidence in Ms Truss to the office of Mr Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, which oversees leadership elections. They predicted junior ministers will start resigning within weeks.

Aware of the situation, the Premier held one-to-one conversations with Tory MPs during the conference. She tried to reassure them that they had not been forgotten and asked how she could earn their support. One MP said she was calm but unilluminating and had not convinced them she would get a grip of the nation's finances.

Getting her MPs onside is crucial for Ms Truss to advance her agenda. The most controversial bits of Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng's package will not go to a vote straight away, giving them time to win support.

But further rows are brewing. Ms Truss wants to ease planning rules to encourage construction in designated investment zones. But that will face opposition from rural Tory MPs, who stymied planning reforms attempted by her predecessor, Mr Boris Johnson.

