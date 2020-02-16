Second major storm brings floods, travel chaos to Britain

LONDON • Britain is suffering a second weekend of downpours and destructive winds as Storm Dennis sweeps in from the Atlantic just days after the last cyclone battered the country.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled and widespread flooding is expected as rain falls onto sodden ground.

Dennis, which has already pummelled the Irish Republic, will "bring very heavy rain and strong winds" through tomorrow, according to the UK Met Office.

It issued multiple national severe weather warnings, including amber alerts for downpours in England and Wales.

EasyJet cancelled 234 flights across its network yesterday, mostly at London Gatwick, plus 118 today, according to a spokesman.

That is likely to affect travel for more than 50,000 people.

The discount carrier said that travellers should also factor in extra travel time to the airport.

London Heathrow airport said that some airlines have merged services to minimise last-minute cancellations. The move increases gaps between flights to improve operational flexibility.

Flooding may be more severe than from the recent Storm Ciara since water has not yet had time to drain away, leaving the ground saturated, while in southern Scotland snow-melt will add to the flood risk, the Met Office said.

"With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast-flowing floodwater," chief meteorologist Steve Willington said in an online update.

Power cuts and cancellations to train and bus services are also predicted, while the UK Environment Agency issued 15 flood warnings requiring immediate action, ranging from Scarborough on the North Sea to the River Severn.

Amber rain warnings were issued for northern England, west Wales and parts of south-west England, with less severe yellow rain and wind warnings covering much of Britain. The downpours will give way to blustery, wintry showers tomorrow.

BLOOMBERG