Second car bomb to hit Russia in two days targets exiled Ukrainian political aide, media report

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MOSCOW, Nov 13 - Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said on Friday that it had opened an investigation into the explosion of a car in Moscow that Russian media reported belonged to an exiled Ukrainian political aide.

Russian media reported the car belonged to Sergei Zavorotniy, a onetime spokesman for former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, who has been living in Russia since fleeing Ukraine amid anti-government protests in 2014.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Zavorotniy was hospitalised.

It is the latest in a series of apparent assassination attempts inside Russia. On Thursday, a member of the Russian military was killed after the car he was driving was blown up in St Petersburg, investigators said. REUTERS