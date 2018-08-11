Four seal pups being released into the North Sea on the island of Juist in northern Germany on Thursday. They were among the 160 seal pups that are being raised by the seal station of Norddeich after their mothers left them.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2018, with the headline 'Seal pups get second chance in the wild'. Print Edition | Subscribe
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.