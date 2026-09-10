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Sea drones injure eight in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, officials say

Sept 10 - Sea drones injured eight people in Russia's popular Black Sea resort of Sochi late on Wednesday, authorities of the surrounding Krasnodar region said on the Telegram messaging app.

Beach infrastructure at Sochi was partially damaged, the post said. Russian President Vladimir Putin has an official residence there.

Weapons were fired and an explosion seen on a social media post from a Sochi embankment, with people heard screaming. The video was verified by Reuters.

While Ukraine is hitting Russia nearly daily with drones from the air, including deep into the country to knock out its energy, export and logistics infrastructure, attacks using sea drones are less frequent.

Sochi was hosting 2014 Winter Olympic Games shortly after which Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula, also on the Black Sea, from Ukraine. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in 2022. REUTERS