Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish parties to hold independence summit

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Scottish Nationalist Party leader John Swinney (left), Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru in Wales (centre) and Michelle O’Neill of Irish Republicans Sinn Fein said they would meet in Cardiff to press for self-determination votes in their territories.

LONDON - The leaders of the main Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish separatist parties are to hold rare talks on Sept 14 aiming to advance their campaigns to break away from Britain, they announced in a statement.

Scottish Nationalist Party leader John Swinney, Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru in Wales and Michelle O’Neill of Irish Republicans Sinn Fein said they would meet in Cardiff to press for self-determination votes in their territories.

The leaders added that they would “look at how the parties can work constructively with one another” by “identifying practical areas of partnership around the economy, energy and European and international cooperation”.

“The leaders will also call on the British government to prepare, plan and facilitate constitutional change in Wales, Scotland and the north of Ireland.”

The meeting comes only days after US President Donald Trump said he would back a united Ireland. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has ruled out a vote in Northern Ireland.

Scotland held a referendum in 2014 that narrowly voted to remain part of Britain and governments since have ruled out an immediate rerun.

The independence parties are not the biggest in the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments, for the first time since devolution measures started in 1999. Sinn Fein has been the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s assembly since 2022.

The regional Parliaments have key powers on health, education, housing, transport and environment matters, along with some tax gathering. AFP