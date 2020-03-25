Scotland's ex-leader cleared of sex assault charges

EDINBURGH • Mr Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, has been acquitted of sexual offences that involved accusations from nine women, including one of intent to rape.

A jury at the Edinburgh High Court found Mr Salmond, former Scottish National Party (SNP) leader, not guilty of 12 charges, including attempted rape and several sexual assault charges.

The trial, which started on March 9, ended on Monday after the jury deliberated for about six hours, according to British news reports.

Mr Salmond, who was first investigated after two women said he had sexually harassed them in the past, was initially charged with 14 offences in January last year. He denied all the accusations.

The claims against Mr Salmond, who led the push for Scottish independence that resulted in a 2014 referendum, date back to the years he was Scotland's first minister, from May 2007 to November 2014.

He resigned after voters rejected independence from Britain in the referendum.

He told the court that the allegations - made by an SNP politician,former and current civil servants, as well as other women - were "exaggerations" and "deliberate fabrications for a political purpose", the BBC reported.

Mr Salmond is one of Britain's most recognisable politicians and has worked as a chat show host on RT (formerly Russia Today) since stepping down.

He showed little emotion as the verdicts were returned. He spoke only to thank two court security officers and the judge, Ms Leeona Dorrian, said a reporter in court.

During the trial, he said some of his behaviour had been inappropriate, but he had not broken the law.

Speaking to journalists after his acquittal, Mr Salmond said his faith in Scotland's court system had been "much reinforced" and that new evidence would eventually "see the light of day", but only after the coronavirus outbreak is over.

"Whatever nightmare I've been in over the last two years, it is nothing compared to the nightmare that every single one of us is currently living through," Mr Salmond said of the outbreak.

He urged people to go home and take care of their families.

Mr Salmond's acquittal was received on social media with equal measures of dismay and approval.

Rape Crisis Scotland, a non-profit organisation in Glasgow, said Monday was "a really difficult day" for survivors who had been following the case. "The vast majority of survivors don't even see a courtroom, let alone justice, and today, like every day, we stand firm in our belief in survivors," the group said in a statement.

Others welcomed the verdict. Ms Joanna Cherry, a lawyer and SNP lawmaker for Edinburgh South West, said she was "very pleased" Mr Salmond had been acquitted.

"Those of us who know him, and indeed many of the thousands of people who have met him over the years, did not recognise the man described in the evidence," Ms Cherry said in a statement.

