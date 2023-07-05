Scorching heat to blanket Germany and Alps through the weekend

FRANKFURT – Heat will blanket large parts of Germany and the Alps through the weekend, depressing water levels in the Rhine and driving up energy demand for cooling in Europe’s biggest economy.

Temperatures will peak at 35 deg C next Sunday in Frankfurt, almost 7 deg C above normal, but it will remain higher than average through next week, according to space technology and intelligence company Maxar Technologies.

The heat will also take hold of parts of the Netherlands and south-western parts of Spain. Britain is forecast to stay cooler than usual through next week.

The scorching temperatures present a fresh challenge to German industry, as extreme weather generates large swings in power and gas prices. It can also impact the transport of oil products and other commodities along the Rhine River, which is already operating at about half of normal capacity as water levels drop.

Weather forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst flagged the high temperatures set to dominate Germany this weekend, warning of “tropical nights”.

Last summer, a drought across parts of Europe and deadly heatwaves dried up rivers, caused wildfires and stressed the region’s infrastructure. BLOOMBERG