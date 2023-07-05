Scorching heat to blanket Germany and Alps through the weekend

The scorching temperatures blanketing Germany is seen generating large swings in power and gas prices. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

FRANKFURT – Heat will blanket large parts of Germany and the Alps through the weekend, depressing water levels in the Rhine and driving up energy demand for cooling in Europe’s biggest economy.

Temperatures will peak at 35 deg C next Sunday in Frankfurt, almost 7 deg C above normal, but it will remain higher than average through next week, according to space technology and intelligence company Maxar Technologies.

The heat will also take hold of parts of the Netherlands and south-western parts of Spain. Britain is forecast to stay cooler than usual through next week.

The scorching temperatures present a fresh challenge to German industry, as extreme weather generates large swings in power and gas prices. It can also impact the transport of oil products and other commodities along the Rhine River, which is already operating at about half of normal capacity as water levels drop.

Weather forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst flagged the high temperatures set to dominate Germany this weekend, warning of “tropical nights”.

Last summer, a drought across parts of Europe and deadly heatwaves dried up rivers, caused wildfires and stressed the region’s infrastructure. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Tuesday was the hottest day recorded on Earth, initial readings show
Heat scorches Europe as temperatures in southern Spain to reach 45 deg C in June

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top