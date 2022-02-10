Scientists in Britain smash record for generating fusion energy

ABINGDON (Britain) • Scientists in Britain announced yesterday that they have smashed a record for generating fusion energy, an achievement they hailed as a "milestone" on the protracted path towards harnessing a power source considered cheap and clean.

Nuclear fusion is the same process that the sun uses to generate heat, and proponents believe it could one day help address climate change by providing an abundant, safe and green source of energy.

A team at the Joint European Torus (JET) facility near Oxford in central England generated 59 megajoules of sustained energy during an experiment in December, more than doubling a 1997 record, said the UK Atomic Energy Authority yesterday.

The results "are the clearest demonstration worldwide of the potential for fusion energy to deliver safe and sustainable low-carbon energy", added the agency.

The donut-shaped machine used for the experiments is called a tokamak, and the JET site is the largest operational one in the world.

Inside, a tiny amount of fuel comprising deuterium and tritium - both isotopes of hydrogen - is heated to temperatures about 10 times hotter than the centre of the sun to create plasma.

This is held in place using superconductor electromagnets as it spins around, fuses and releases tremendous energy as heat.

Fusion is inherently safe in that it cannot start a runaway process.

Gram for gram, it releases nearly four million times more energy than burning coal, oil or gas, and creates virtually no waste.

The latest results demonstrate the ability to create fusion for five seconds, but longer times will be needed for the process to be a viable conventional power source.

"If we can maintain fusion for five seconds, we can do it for five minutes and then five hours as we scale up our operations in future machines," said Professor Tony Donne of the Eurofusion consortium.

A larger, more advanced version of JET is being built in France, where the Oxford data will prove vital when it comes online, as soon as 2025.

Hundreds of scientists from around the globe participate in JET experiments each year.

So-called Demo fusion power plants to supply electricity to the grid are also being developed.

International cooperation on fusion energy has historically been close because, unlike the nuclear fission used in atomic power plants, the technology cannot be weaponised.

Despite dozens of tokamaks being built since they were first invented in Soviet Russia in the 1950s, none has yet managed to produce more energy than is put in.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE