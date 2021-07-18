Scientists criticise UK govt over plan to lift pandemic curbs

LONDON • The British government's plan to scrap day-to-day pandemic restrictions in the coming week is reckless and has no basis in science, international experts warned on Friday, with one arguing it amounts to premeditated murder.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week it was "highly probable" the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over as he pressed ahead with tomorrow's reopening, despite the Delta variant spreading out of control.

He has said Britain can reopen because two-thirds of adults are now fully vaccinated, but the country's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned that infection rates were on track to reach "quite scary" levels.

Yesterday, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating.

"I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it's come out positive," he said in a video message on Twitter. "So I'm now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the result of a PCR test. I'm grateful that I've had two jabs of the vaccine. And so far, my symptoms are very mild."

International scientists including advisers to other governments had brutal words for Mr Johnson.

"I've written that I believe the strategy of herd immunity is actually murderous," United States scientist William Haseltine said after an emergency discussion among experts about the British plan.

Aiming for herd immunity would mean pursuing a policy in the knowledge that it would lead to many thousands of deaths, he said. "It is a disaster as a policy," he added.

The British government denies it is pursuing a policy of "herd immunity" by letting the Delta variant rip, but concedes that daily infection rates could surge to 100,000 in the weeks ahead, which would put further pressure on hospitals.

"I don't think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast," Mr Whitty said on Thursday, urging the public "to take things incredibly slowly" as restrictions ease.

From tomorrow - dubbed "Freedom Day" by some media - the government will lift most restrictions on public gatherings in Britain and allow businesses such as nightclubs to reopen.

Mandates covering face masks and work from home will be lifted as Mr Johnson promotes a new approach of personal responsibility, although he has also urged people not to "throw caution to the wind".

But that is just what Mr Johnson is doing with a policy of allowing the virus to spread, "infect people, make them ill, and have them die", according to Professor Gabriel Scally at the University of Bristol.

The government's stated approach of lifting controls now before any winter surge of respiratory disease is marked by "moral emptiness and epidemiological stupidity", he said.

The devolved governments of Scotland and Wales set their own health policy and will keep in place a legal requirement to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces and on public transport. Northern Ireland looks set to follow suit.

The scientists attending Friday's online meeting warned that Britain was falling out of step with the rest of the world. The meeting was organised by the authors of a protest letter published by medical journal The Lancet that originally carried 122 signatures. Another 1,400 scientists have since added their names.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE