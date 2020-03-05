Schools set to be closed amid push to curb virus spread

ROME • Italy appeared headed for a nationwide closure of schools and universities yesterday, amid a push to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

"We have asked for an opinion from the scientific committee on whether schools should be left open or closed," Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told reporters in Rome on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting presided by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

A decision will be taken in the next few hours, she added.

Earlier yesterday, Italian media including Ansa and La Repubblica reported that the school shutdown would start today and last until the middle of this month.

Italy is Europe's worst-hit country by the epidemic. The outbreak has killed 79 people in Italy and crippled economic activity in the rich northern regions.

As many as 8.7 million children and students would be affected, from kindergarten to high schools, as well as their families. Many in the afflicted regions, from Milan to Venice to Bologna, are already confined at home.

In closing schools, Italy would follow similar measures by Japan, which is enforcing a complete school shutdown due to last until next month, and Hong Kong.

In another sign of mounting concern, Italy's Sports Minister said yesterday that the government was likely to order all top-flight Serie A football matches to be played behind closed doors until the outbreak eases. So far, games have been cancelled only in the northern regions.

The government is also set to close cinemas and theatres, and ban public events across the country to try to contain the outbreak, according to a draft decree drawn up yesterday. The decree seen by Reuters orders "the suspension of events of any nature... that entail the concentration of people and do not allow for a safety distance of at least 1m to be respected".

The draft decree also tells Italians to avoid hugging and shaking hands. Yesterday, Rome's Spallanzani infectious diseases hospital said it had 20 coronavirus patients, while the southern island of Sicily reported 18 cases.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS